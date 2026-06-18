After MPs, focus shifts to MLAs as Operation Tiger Part-II looms over Uddhav's Shiv Sena

<p>Mumbai: Having succeeded in engineering a split in the parliamentary wing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uddhav%20Thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-led<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shiv%20sena"> Shiv Sena</a> (UBT), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=eknath%20shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena is now expected to shift its focus to the Maharashtra with political circles abuzz over the possibility of Operation Tiger Part-II unfolding during or soon after the upcoming monsoon session of the State legislature.</p><p>The session is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from June 22 to July 10 and is likely to provide the first major political test for the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) following the rebellion by six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs.</p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has 20 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and six members in the Legislative Council. </p><p>Despite the setback in the 2024 Assembly elections, it remains the single largest party in the opposition benches, ahead of its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies — the Congress with 16 MLAs and the NCP (SP) with 10.</p><p>In contrast, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emerged as a key pillar of the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti government with 57 MLAs and eight MLCs.</p><p>Adding to the speculation, several leaders close to Shinde have publicly claimed that a number of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators are in touch with the ruling party.</p>.Unrest among Sena (UBT) MPs brewing for a year, erupted now: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat .<p>Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane recently claimed that as many as 16 legislators from the Thackeray camp were in contact with the Shinde-led party.</p><p>"As many as 16 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray are in touch with the Shiv Sena," Tumane said, indicating that the next phase of political realignment could take place during or immediately after the monsoon session.</p><p>State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, another Shinde loyalist, sought to play down the claims while keeping the door open for potential entrants.</p><p>"We are not conducting any Operation Tiger. But if leaders wish to join us, we will not say no," Shirsat said.</p><p>The developments come at a particularly sensitive time for Uddhav Thackeray, whose son Aaditya Thackeray leads the party's legislature wing in the Assembly. </p><p>Any further erosion of legislative strength would deepen the crisis for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is still recovering from the 2022 rebellion that split the party and led to the formation of the Shinde-led government.</p><p>With the battle now shifting from Parliament to the Maharashtra legislature, the monsoon session is expected to be closely watched for signs of fresh defections, political manoeuvring and a possible new chapter in the continuing Sena-versus-Sena struggle.</p>