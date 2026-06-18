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Homeindiamaharashtra

After MPs, focus shifts to MLAs as Operation Tiger Part-II looms over Uddhav's Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has 20 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and six members in the Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:25 IST
MaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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