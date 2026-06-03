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Homeindiamaharashtra

After Pune hooch tragedy, 213 held in Maharashtra's 3 districts over illegal liquor manufacturing, sale

The excise department has intensified its crackdown on illicit units across the coastal Konkan region.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHooch tragedy

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