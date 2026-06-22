After rebellion by Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, three legislators skip meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray

<p>Mumbai: At least three legislators of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday skipped a meeting convened by embattled Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss a strategy to corner the Mahayuti government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.</p>.<p>Thackeray chaired the meeting of MLAs and MLCs at the party office 'Shivalay' on the first day of the monsoon session, even as six MPs of Sena (UBT) formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, just 500 meters away at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.</p>.'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction.<p>MLC Sunil Shinde, MLAs Sanjay Potnis (Kalina) and Rahul Patil (Parbhani) didn't attend the meeting.</p>.<p>Patil said he was busy with the counting process for the legislative council polls and looking into preparations for Thackeray's upcoming tour to Parbhani.</p>.<p>Sunil Shinde told PTI he was in Chiplun, his native place, and was on his way back to Mumbai.</p>.<p>Potnis didn't specify the reason for skipping the meeting, while asserting that he is with Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>Thackeray asked the MLAs to corner the government on various issues, including the 'inadequate' farm loan waiver, and to raise the deteriorating law and order situation, the crime against women, and rising cases of drug peddling, according to an MLA who attended the meeting.</p>.<p>The Thackeray camp was hit by the rebellion of six MPs, a second split in four years orchestrated by Eknath Shinde.</p>.<p>They joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde and other senior leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi, which was attended by only three Lok Sabha members. </p>