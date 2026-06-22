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Homeindiamaharashtra

After rebellion by Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, three legislators skip meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray

MLC Sunil Shinde, MLAs Sanjay Potnis (Kalina) and Rahul Patil (Parbhani) didn't attend the meeting.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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