After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan gets threat; case registered

<p>Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat, <em>ANI</em> reported, adding that a case had been registered against an unidentified person at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station. </p><p>The Karan and Arjun of Bollywood are now on the same boat -- on the receiving end of threats. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lawrence-bishnois-brother-who-sent-death-threat-to-salman-khan-arrested-in-karnataka-3266023">Salman Khan</a> has received several threats, many of which came up after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi made it known that the actor was in his crosshairs over the killing of blackbucks -- animals considered sacred to the Bishnoi community. </p><p>In Shah Rukh's matter, the case has been registered under sections 308(4), 351(3)(4) of the BNS. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>