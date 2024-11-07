Home
After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan gets threat; case registered

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 08:08 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 08:08 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanMumbaiMaharashtra

