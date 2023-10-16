After Shivaji's ‘Bagh-Nakh’, Maharashtra govt trying to bring back ‘Jagdamba Talwar’ from the UK

Mumbai: After the ‘Bagh-Nakh’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra government will make efforts to bring the legendary Maratha warrior's famous ‘Jagdamba Talwar’ to India.

“After Bagh-Nakh (tiger claws), we are making efforts to bring the Jagdamba Talwar (sword) to India,” state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters in Chandrapur.

However, he added that there are some “technical issues” for which the state government would hold discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Earlier this month, Mungantiwar led a 11-member delegation to the United Kingdom when a memorandum of understanding would be signed with Dr Tristram Hunt, the Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The delegation includes Dr Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary in-charge of Culture department and Dr Tejas Garge, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology.

The Victoria and Albert Museum has agreed to give the 'Bagh-Nakh' to the state for three years and once it is received it would be on display at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara, Central Museum in Nagpur, Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.

The ‘Bagh-Nakh’ is expected to be brought in November.