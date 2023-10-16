After Shivaji's ‘Bagh-Nakh’, Maharashtra govt trying to bring back ‘Jagdamba Talwar’ from the UK

Mumbai: After the ‘Bagh-Nakh’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra government will make efforts to bring the legendary Maratha warrior's famous ‘Jagdamba Talwar’ to India.
“After Bagh-Nakh (tiger claws), we are making efforts to bring the Jagdamba Talwar (sword) to India,” state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters in Chandrapur.
However, he added that there are some “technical issues” for which the state government would hold discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Earlier this month, Mungantiwar led a 11-member delegation to the United Kingdom when a memorandum of understanding would be signed with Dr Tristram Hunt, the Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.
The delegation includes Dr Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary in-charge of Culture department and Dr Tejas Garge, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology.
The Victoria and Albert Museum has agreed to give the 'Bagh-Nakh' to the state for three years and once it is received it would be on display at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara, Central Museum in Nagpur, Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.
The ‘Bagh-Nakh’ is expected to be brought in November.
The historic development coincides with the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj (February 19, 1630 – April 3, 1680) was coronated in the Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674 - and it is here that he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’ or self rule of Hindu people.
The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.
Now efforts are under way to get the ‘Jagdamba Talwar’.
Historical records reveal that Shivaji Maharaj used three swords - ‘Bhavani Talwar’, ‘Jagdamba Talwar’, and ‘Tulja Talwar’.
The ‘Bhavani Talwar’ and ‘Tulja Talwar’, which are battle swords, are presently located at Satara Fort and the Sindhudurg Fort, respectively. The ceremonial sword Jagdamba, which is in the control of the British Royal Family, is kept at Saint James’s Palace. The sword, set with several diamonds and rubies, was presented to Albert Edward, then Prince of Wales and later King Edward VII, by Shivaji IV.