Agitation will continue till Maratha members receive benefits under new notification: Jarange

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said the agitation will continue until members of the community start receiving benefits under the Maharashtra government's proposed notification, a day after he called off the protest in Navi Mumbai.

Jarange is facing criticism from certain sections which claimed that the government had given him only a draft proposal and not a formal notification.

Jarange called off his indefinite fast for the Maratha quota after the government accepted his demands, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get the reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.