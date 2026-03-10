<p>Mysuru: Amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions affecting India’s exports of perishable agricultural products, including dairy items, fruits, vegetables and other agri-food commodities, the All India Association of Industries and World Trade Center-Mumbai have called for interest subvention and freight subsidy to combat the present crisis arising from the US-Israel attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliation. </p><p>“India’s exports of agricultural and processed food products are valued at over $50 billion annually, with dairy exports estimated at around $500 million. A significant share of these exports consists of perishable and time-sensitive products destined for markets in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, which rely heavily on stable maritime connectivity,” said Vijay Kalantri, president, AIAI, and chairman, WTC-Mumbai.</p><p>According to him, recent supply chain disruptions and rising freight costs have increased logistics expenses, pressuring small and medium-sized exporters, as transit delays can directly affect product quality, competitiveness and export margins.</p><p>“India’s exports of agri-food and other perishable products such as dairy items, fruits, vegetables and processed food are highly time-sensitive and depend on efficient logistics and reliable shipping connectivity to reach international markets without affecting their quality and shelf life. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global shipping routes are therefore creating growing challenges for exporters dealing with perishable goods,” said Kalantri.</p><p>“Industry estimates suggest that freight and logistics costs on certain routes have increased by nearly 40 percent or more recently, placing additional pressure on exporters of perishable products,” he said.</p><p>“The current disruptions in global supply chains may continue for some time, and even if the ongoing geopolitical tensions or conflict situations subside, their after-effects on logistics and trade could persist. Therefore, policy support should be designed in a way that sustains exporters over the coming period and help them manage the long-term impact of these disruptions. Strengthening logistics connectivity, providing freight support, enhancing subsidies and improving cold-chain infrastructure will be important to maintain the competitiveness of India’s perishable agri exports in global markets,” said Kalantri.</p>