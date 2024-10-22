Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai police ban use and sale of sky lanterns

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai police on Tuesday banned the use, sale and storage of sky lanterns for a month as a safety and security measure, an official said.</p>.<p>The ban would be in force from October 23 to November 21, an order issued by a senior police official said.</p>.Supply of free cooking gas cylinders in Andhra from Diwali.<p>Sky lanterns could pose a grave danger to lives and damage public property, the order said.</p>.<p>Violators of the order will be booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.</p>.<p>Flying sky lanterns had purportedly started a fire in a 36-storey under-construction building in Malad East in January 2015, prompting the then Mumbai fire chief, P Rahangdale, to request police to ban such lanterns.</p>