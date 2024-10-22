Home
Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai police ban use and sale of sky lanterns

The ban would be in force from October 23 to November 21, an order issued by a senior police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:46 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 14:46 IST
India NewsMumbai policeDiwali

