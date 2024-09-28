Ahead of festivals, police tighten security near religious sites, crowded places in Mumbai

Mumbai: As part of their anti-terror preparedness ahead of the festival season, Mumbai police have stepped up security near religious sites and other crowded places across the city, an official said on Saturday.

All senior police officials have been asked to pay special attention to security arrangements in their jurisdiction. Considering the upcoming festivals and elections, mock drills are being conducted, he said.

Police on Friday conducted mock drills at places like Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road, Iskcon temple in Juhu, and Zaveri Bazar to check their security preparedness in the country’s financial capital, which has experienced terror attacks in the past.