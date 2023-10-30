Ahead of Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha polls Maratha reservation demand comes again

Now there is a renewed demand for Maratha reservation - with the three-decade long campaign having got a face in the form of Manoj Jarange-Patil, a Jalna-based activist and founder of Shivba Sanghatana - with the back-to-back hunger strikes.

The peaceful protests that the campaign has seen is also witnessing a new direction as buses were targeted, tyres were burnt.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.

Historically, Marathas have been identified as a warrior caste with large land holdings, however, the land ownership has come down over the decades for multiple reasons.

Marathas comprises around 33 per cent of nearly 13 crore population of this state. More than 50 per cent of MPs and MLAs that the state has given are Marathas. Majority of the Chief Ministers are from the Maratha community.

Majority of the sugar cooperatives, milk cooperatives and educational institutions are controlled by the Maratha community. The community is the backbone of the state’s rural economy.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court has struck down the Maharashtra government’s move to provide reservation to Marathas under specially-created Socially and Economically Backward Class - as it was above the 50 per cent ceiling set by the court in its 1992 Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) judgment.

Giving a reservation which would sustain a judicial scrutiny is not an easy task.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls just months away - it is a major challenge for the political class.

As the Supreme Court has struck down the Maharashtra government’s move to provide reservation to Marathas under specially-created Socially and Economically Backward Class - as it was above the 50 per cent ceiling set by the court in its 1992 Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) judgment, Jarange-Patil has come up with a new demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates to get the benefits of reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Kunbi, a sub-caste of Marathas, are classified as OBCs.

However, the OBCs are up in arms against any such possible move and also a section of the Marathas - who had said that there is a difference between the ’96-Kuli-Maratha’ and ‘Kunbi-Maratha’.

While both the Treasury and Opposition benches are unanimous that Marathas be given reservation.

Members of the Maratha royal families - Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara and Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur - the two 13th descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - too favour reservations for the Maratha community.