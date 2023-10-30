Ahead of Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha polls Maratha reservation demand comes again

Mumbai: Around 32 years ago, Mathadi Labour Union leader late Annasaheb Patil started the Maratha reservation agitation.
Between 9 August, 2016-9 August, 2017, a series of silent protests were held across Maharashtra under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj which generated massive support. There was no specific leader in these morchas and right from farmers to royals were part of it.
The Maharashtra legislature though enacted a legislation, it failed the test of the Supreme Court.
Now there is a renewed demand for Maratha reservation - with the three-decade long campaign having got a face in the form of Manoj Jarange-Patil, a Jalna-based activist and founder of Shivba Sanghatana - with the back-to-back hunger strikes.
The peaceful protests that the campaign has seen is also witnessing a new direction as buses were targeted, tyres were burnt.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.
Historically, Marathas have been identified as a warrior caste with large land holdings, however, the land ownership has come down over the decades for multiple reasons.
Marathas comprises around 33 per cent of nearly 13 crore population of this state. More than 50 per cent of MPs and MLAs that the state has given are Marathas. Majority of the Chief Ministers are from the Maratha community.
Majority of the sugar cooperatives, milk cooperatives and educational institutions are controlled by the Maratha community. The community is the backbone of the state’s rural economy.
It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court has struck down the Maharashtra government’s move to provide reservation to Marathas under specially-created Socially and Economically Backward Class - as it was above the 50 per cent ceiling set by the court in its 1992 Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) judgment.
Giving a reservation which would sustain a judicial scrutiny is not an easy task.
With the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls just months away - it is a major challenge for the political class.
As the Supreme Court has struck down the Maharashtra government’s move to provide reservation to Marathas under specially-created Socially and Economically Backward Class - as it was above the 50 per cent ceiling set by the court in its 1992 Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) judgment, Jarange-Patil has come up with a new demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates to get the benefits of reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Kunbi, a sub-caste of Marathas, are classified as OBCs.
However, the OBCs are up in arms against any such possible move and also a section of the Marathas - who had said that there is a difference between the ’96-Kuli-Maratha’ and ‘Kunbi-Maratha’.
While both the Treasury and Opposition benches are unanimous that Marathas be given reservation.
Members of the Maratha royal families - Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara and Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur - the two 13th descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - too favour reservations for the Maratha community.
The demand for Maratha reservation dates back to the 1980s
2008-09: Former Chief Ministers - Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh lends support to the demand
February, 2014: A committee headed by veteran leader Narayan Rane submits report to erstwhile Democratic Front government recommending reservation to Marathas
25 June, 2014: The Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, then headed by Prithviraj Chavan, approves a proposal to reserve 16% of government jobs and seats in educational institutions for Marathas and 5% for Muslims.
14 November, 2014: Bombay High Court stays the decision of the previous Democratic Front government to provide 16 per cent reservations to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions.
15 November, 2014: BJP-Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis decides to move Supreme Court
18 December, 2014: Supreme Court refuses to vacate the Bombay High Court's interim order staying reservation for Maratha in jobs
13 July, 2016: Rape and murder of a Maratha girl at Kopardi in Ahmednagar district that fuels the demand of rights of the community
9 August, 2016: First protest organised by Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj held in Aurangabad
5 December 2016: Maharashtra government files an affidavit to justify the reservation for Marathas as legal and that it did not violate constitutional provisions.
14 December, 2016: Maratha morcha held in Nagpur when the winter session of Maharashtra legislature was in progress
9 August, 2017: Massive Maratha morcha held in Mumbai, the 58th in the series
2017: A 11-member commission headed by Retired Justice N G Gaikwad recommended Marathas should be given reservation under Socially and Economically Backward Class
23 July, 2018: Youth jumps into Godavari river in Aurangabad to demand reservation toMaratha community
5 August, 2018: Devendra Fadnavis says that government committed to reservation to Maratha, however, the matter is pending before Bombay High Court
10 August, 2018: Protests across Maharashtra called off after assurance by Fadnavis that government committed to reservation
15 November, 2018: Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Justice (Retd) NG Gaikwad submits report to government
18 November, 2018: Government decides to create a special category of Socially and Economically Backward Class for reservation to Marathas
29 November, 2018: Maharashtra legislature clears 16 per cent reservation to Marathas.
27 June, 2019: Bombay High Court upheld Maratha reservation but says 16 % not justifiable
29 July, 2019: The Supreme Court agreed to consider urgent hearings to the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the law. A bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions.
26 August, 2020: The Supreme Court was urged to set up a 11-judge Bench to reconsider its 50% cap on reservation
8 September, 2020: The Supreme Court directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year – and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of the law
21 September, 2020: The Maharashtra government filed an application before a larger bench of the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the apex court’s stay on implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education.
9 December, 2020: The Supreme Court said that issues pertaining to 2018 Maharashtra law, granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, requires ‘urgent hearing’ as the legislation has been stayed and the ‘fruits accrued’ are not reaching to the people.
26 March, 2021: The Supreme Court reserved its judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Maratha quota.
5 May, 2021: Supreme Court strikes down Maratha reservations when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power
November 2022: After the Supreme Court upheld the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the state government said that until the issue of Maratha reservation is resolved, economically weaker members of the community can benefit from the EWS quota.
29 August, 2023: Shivba Sanghatana founder Manoj Jarange-Patil starts hunger strike, which he ended on 14 September after assurances from Shinde that the reservation to the Marathas would be given in 30 days time by 14 October based on survey of the Kunbis of Marathwada region from the Nizam-era records, however, the activist gave 10 more days till 24 October, which has now ended.
12 October, 2023: The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government files a curative petition in the Supreme Court.
25 October, 2023: Manoj Jarange-Patil starts hunger strike once again