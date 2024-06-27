Ahead of Maharashtra budget, Uddhav Thackeray demands complete farm loan waiver

Mumbai: After the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti (NDA) government is set to do a balancing act and table a populist budget on Friday even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers and its implantation ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls, slated around October.

Coinciding with the start of the monsoon session - the last sitting for 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - a flurry of political activities were witnessed on Thursday.

Because of the agrarian distress compounded with the Maratha-vs-OBC reservation issue, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government has suffered a humiliation as the opposition grabbed 31 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats.

“We will present an all-inclusive budget,” said Shinde, the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by his deputies.

Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, would table the State Budget 2024-25 on Friday.

"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

His statement comes a day after the MVA opposition comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and their allies lashed out at the Shinde-dispensation for the agrarian distress and increasing suicides by farmers.