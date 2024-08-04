Ahead of Maharashtra polls, Ramesh Chennithala holds discussions with state Congress leaders

Mumbai: All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala met state party leaders here on Sunday and discussed strategy and issues to be highlighted in the upcoming assembly polls, Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said.

Chennithala held deliberations with the state Congress leaders ahead of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) meet scheduled on August 7, Gaikwad told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, alliance partners of the Congress, are expected to attend the MVA meeting on Wednesday.