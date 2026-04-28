<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the 300th anniversary of Punyashlok<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-grand-water-pilgrimage-to-commemorate-ahilyabai-holkar-3977807"> Ahilyabai Holkar</a>, the Maharashtra government will execute a major Rs 681 crore development plan for Chondi village in Ahilyanagar district, the legendary Holkar-queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.</p><p>The village will be transformed into a major heritage and tourism destination, focusing on infrastructure, conservation, and cultural promotion.</p><p>Ahilyabai Holkar (31 May, 1725 – 13 August, 1795) was a great pioneer involved in several social causes, helping build hundreds of temples and dharamshalas throughout India. </p><p>Ahilyabai Holkar, a prominent and influential figure of Indian history and is regarded as one of the most visionary female rulers of the country, was born in Chondi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtras-ahmednagar-officially-renamed-to-ahilyanagar-3220795">Ahilyanagar </a>(earlier Ahmednagar) to a Dhangar family and married Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty. </p>.Ahmednagar station renamed Ahilyanagar.<p>After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar herself undertook the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She defended the Malwa state against intruders and personally led armies into battle.</p><p>The plan to develop Chondi village was decided at a meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Prof Ram Shinde, who hails from Chondi, was also present. </p><p>Fadnavis said a provision of Rs 681 crore has been made for the overall development of the memorial site. </p>.Sculpture expert says Shivaji Maharaj's family, Ahilyabai Holkar restored Grishneshwar temple.<p>The project includes constructing a grand statue, landscaped gardens, riverfront development, a modern museum, an open-air theatre and a tourist facilitation centre. He stressed the need to ensure year-round water availability at the site, focusing on water conservation and management measures. “The development should maintain a balance between green spaces and open areas while enhancing the aesthetic appeal,” Fadnavis said.</p><p>"The government intends to promote local development and employment generation by integrating history, culture and tourism in the Chondi development plan. Apart from this, there are plans to beautify the area , develop water beauty , green areas , and develop necessary infrastructure for tourists to make Chondi an attractive tourist destination,” Prof Shinde added. </p>