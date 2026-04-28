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Ahilyabai Holkar's birth village in Maharashtra to emerge as tourism spot

The plan to develop Chondi village was decided at a meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsTourismMaharashtra

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