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Homeindiamaharashtra

AI-based wildlife alert system planned for 1,000 villages in Maharashtra

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife chaired by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik at Mantralaya.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawildlifeArtificial Intelligence

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