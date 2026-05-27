<p>Mumbai: Amid growing concern over incidents of human-wildlife conflict, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government approved a Rs 260-crore action plan. </p><p>This plan includes AI-based wildlife alert systems in 1,000 villages, advanced control rooms, rescue centres and rapid response teams across the state.</p><p>The decision was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife chaired by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik at Mantralaya on Tuesday.</p>.Centre steps in over Maharashtra plan to dilute leopard protection.<p>Apart from Naik, the meeting was attended by MLA Sameer Meghe, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Srinivas Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials.</p><p>The measures include setting up 10 control rooms in the first phase, installing AI-based alert systems in villages near forest areas, and establishing two rescue centres and 10 treatment centres for wildlife.</p><p>Naik said the Maharashtra Forest Department prepared the action plan to reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevent loss of human life.</p>.420 deaths because of human-wildlife conflicts in Maharashtra .<p>The control rooms, to be established like police control centres, will be equipped with advanced digital systems to track forest department resources, vehicles and patrol teams. In the event of any human-wildlife conflict, the centres will immediately alert the concerned authorities and coordinate response measures, the minister said.</p><p>Naik said AI-based alert systems had already been introduced on a pilot basis in villages adjoining forest areas to warn residents about the movement of wild animals outside forests.</p><p>“Following the success of the pilot project, the system will now be expanded to around 1,000 villages across the state. Villagers will receive timely information about wildlife movement and remain alert,” he said.</p><p>The minister said rescue centres would also be established for captured wild animals, while 10 transit treatment centres would provide medical care to injured animals.</p>.Centre backs proposal for 'Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex' in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.<p>In addition, 20 rapid rescue teams will be formed to respond to wildlife emergencies. Around 2,000 primary response teams comprising local villagers will also be created in forest-area villages to assist the Forest Department in preventing wildlife-related incidents.</p><p>Two mobile squads will be set up to capture animals such as deer, monkeys and wild boars that damage crops. These squads will visit affected areas, capture the animals and release them back into forest zones. The squads will be equipped with modern equipment.</p><p>The government is also considering setting up sterilisation centres at two locations in the state to control the population of monkeys and wild boars.</p><p>Naik said the measures would help reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevent damage to farmers’ crops, and directed officials to implement the plan on priority.</p>