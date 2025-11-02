<p>Mumbai: The All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC) will hold the interstate cricket tournament for physically challenged from 5-7 November 2025 in Mumbai.</p><p>The matches will be played in Police Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana and Hindu Gymkhana in the Marine Lines. </p>.New Haj House coming up in Mumbai.<p>The semi-finals and finals will be on 7 November, said Krishna Hegde, Vice President, AICAPC. </p><p>The 16 teams participating include Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Baroda, Maharashtra , Mumbai ,Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal.</p><p>Maharashtra government’s Deputy Director Sports and GT Hospital have provided support to this tournament. LIC is the main sponsor and CS Infocomm , New India Assurance, Mahagenco are co-sponsors.</p><p>All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged was established in 1988 under the leadership of former India captain Ajit Wadekar.</p><p>As many as 28 State teams are affiliated to this Association which organises national and international tournaments. </p>