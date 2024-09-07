AIMIM will chart its own course if MVA doesn’t revert by Sep 9 on alliance: Jaleel

Jaleel said they have had some talks with the leaders of MVA – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) – over AIMIM’s proposal to fight on seats where the party is strong.

MVA had sought some time to discuss AIMIM’s proposal but that has not happened, he said. “We did not propose too many seats,” he said.

“We have waited a lot. What if they refuse to take us on board at the last minute? If they don’t respond by September 9, we will start distributing forms for our aspiring candidates. We will decide how many seats AIMIM will contest in the state. We are reviewing our position,” he said.