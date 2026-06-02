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Homeindiamaharashtra

Air Hans aims to transform last-mile delivery in India's toughest terrains

The launch comes at a time when drones are increasingly being viewed as a critical component of India's logistics ecosystem.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAirlines

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