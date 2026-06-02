<p>Mumbai: Despite significant investments in roads, tunnels and border infrastructure over the past decade, India continues to face a stubborn last-mile connectivity challenge in some of its most remote and geographically difficult regions. </p><p>Snowfall, landslides, floods and rugged terrain often render vast stretches inaccessible for weeks or even months, disrupting supply chains and delaying the movement of critical goods.</p><p>Bhubaneswar-based drone manufacturer BonV Aero believes the solution lies in the skies.</p>.Air India plane returns to London Heathrow from taxiway after passenger fails to board.<p>The company has launched Air Hans, a heavy-lift unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to provide reliable last-mile logistics support in regions where conventional transport networks face severe limitations. The indigenous platform has already undergone trials in some of India's most challenging operational environments and is being positioned as a versatile solution for defence, infrastructure, disaster response and commercial logistics.</p><p>“Air Hans was built for the missions that ground transport cannot reach and conventional drones cannot sustain. Whether it is stringing power lines, delivering essential logistics to a forward post, or dropping aid in a disaster zone, the platform optimises response and saves crucial time and human labour. India has too many places where the last mile is not a logistics problem; it is a geography problem. Air Hans is our answer to that,” said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BonV Aero.</p><p>The launch comes at a time when drones are increasingly being viewed as a critical component of India's logistics ecosystem. Policymakers and industry experts see unmanned aerial systems playing a larger role in connecting remote communities, supporting healthcare delivery, improving disaster preparedness and reducing logistical bottlenecks in difficult terrain. The push also aligns with India's broader ambition to build indigenous high-technology capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.</p><p>Built on an aerospace-grade aluminium composite frame, Air Hans can carry a payload of up to 20 kg over a range of 12 km while operating at altitudes of up to 16,500 feet above mean sea level. The drone is engineered to withstand wind gusts of up to 35 kmph, enabling operations in challenging weather and terrain conditions.</p><p>BonV Aero's engineering capabilities attracted attention after the company achieved a certified world record by lifting a 30-kg payload to an altitude of 19,024 feet at Umling La in Ladakh, among the highest motorable roads in the world. The feat demonstrated the company's ability to maintain rotor efficiency, battery stability and payload performance in low-air-density environments where conventional drone operations become increasingly difficult.</p><p>While defence remains a key application area, BonV Aero is positioning Air Hans for a broader commercial role.</p><p>The company is currently conducting pilot projects using the drone for electrical transmission line stringing in remote locations, a task that traditionally requires difficult ground access, extensive manpower and significant time. Air Hans is also being evaluated for healthcare logistics, including the delivery of medicines, blood units, vaccines and emergency supplies to remote communities where adverse weather conditions often delay transportation.</p><p>The growing interest in such platforms reflects a global trend. Countries ranging from the United States and China to Rwanda and Switzerland are increasingly deploying drones for medical deliveries, infrastructure inspection and emergency logistics. In India, where mountainous border regions and geographically isolated habitations present unique logistical challenges, heavy-lift drones are emerging as a potentially cost-effective complement to conventional transport infrastructure.</p><p>Founded in 2021, BonV Aero specialises in heavy-lift UAV systems for defence, disaster response and commercial logistics. The company designs and develops its airframes, propulsion systems, flight software and telemetry systems in-house.</p><p>Its drone platforms have already been deployed with the Indian Armed Forces in operational environments across Ladakh, Kupwara, Baramulla, Tawang and North Sikkim, demonstrating capabilities at altitudes exceeding 19,000 feet. The company was also selected by NITI Aayog to represent India at VivaTech Paris, one of the world's leading technology events.</p><p>As it seeks regulatory approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for expanded commercial operations, BonV Aero is betting that the next frontier in India's logistics revolution may not be on roads or railways, but in the air.</p>