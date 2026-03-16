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Air India, Air India Express to operate 48 flights to and from West Asia region today

Both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:47 IST
India NewsAir IndiaIndiaAir India ExpressWest AsiaFlight services

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