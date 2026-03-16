<p>Mumbai: Air India and Air India Express will together operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on Monday.</p><p>Both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat on Monday, including a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India will operate a return service each from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.</p>.West Asia conflict | Two Emirates flights return to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram after Dubai airport temporarily suspends operations.<p>In addition, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi.</p><p>In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.</p>