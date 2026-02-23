Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Dada was the best CM Maharashtra never had: Devendra Fadnavis

It was also the first day of proceedings for Ajit Pawar’s wife and newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us