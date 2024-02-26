Ajit Pawar compares his working style with that of Modi, Shah

In fact, this is the second time, that the 64-year-old Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Dada, has skipped the mention of Sharad Pawar - the previous one being on October 12, when he wrote that "inspiration" from late Yashwantrao Chavan - the last Chief Minister of Bombay State, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra and later the Deputy Prime Minister. Incidentally, Chavan is the mentor of Senior Pawar.

In the fresh letter, Ajit Pawar, said: "I am inspired by the strong leadership and quick decision-making of both, Modi and Shah…I get up at 5 am daily to work, for years. We accord more importance to our work. My working style matches theirs as we love our work. We give more importance to work. With their help, I can effectively implement the projects that I have in mind. My decision is to keep the state at the top as far as development is concerned.”

Ajit Pawar, who is one-time Baramati MP and seven-time Baramati MLA, said that his entry to politics was accidental - once again negating the umbrella that his uncle has given. “Since 1991, I have been in politics. For many years, there has been talks of who brought me to politics, who made me minister, who gave me a chance and so on...my entry to politics was accidental. There was a need for a youth leader in the state. So as a family member I got the chance. I worked day and night to ensure that I used the golden opportunity, and immersed myself in public welfare for the past three decades."