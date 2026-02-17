Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar death: NCP demands CBI probe into Baramati plane crash

The demands for a CBI probe came at a time when questions about the crash had earlier been raised by Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar, who is an NCP (SP) MLA.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraNCPAjit PawarCBI probe

Follow us on :

Follow Us