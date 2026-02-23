<p>Mumbai: In a statement that created a sensation, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari linked the Baramati <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">plane crash</a> involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> with the suicide-bomber assassination of former prime minister and Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajiv-gandhi">Rajiv Gandhi</a>. </p><p>The 43-year-old Mitkari, known for his oratory and knowledge of Maharashtra’s legends and founding fathers, was handpicked by Ajit Pawar to be made an MLC - and was considered extremely close to him.</p><p>“Whether Ajit Pawar was murdered in the same way LTTE killed Rajiv Gandhi…was Captain Sumit Kapoor, the pilot of the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, a suicide bomber?” Mitkari asked and expressed surprise about the statement from the pilot’s wife that he was alive.</p><p>“If pilot Sumit Kapoor’s wife said that her husband is alive, then was it really Kapoor who died in the air crash,” he said. </p><p>“If there is such a big secret behind Ajit Pawar’s plane crash, how is Maharashtra remaining so calm?” he said at a function hosted by Murli Dhar Raut Mitra Mandal’s to commemorate Shiv Jayant in Paras Fata at Balapur taluka in Akola district.</p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Did pilot doze off, why didn't they sound 'Mayday' signal': Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage.<p>Under what circumstances did pilots Captain Sahil Madan and Captain Yash, who were originally supposed to fly Ajit Pawar, get stuck in traffic? Where is the CCTV footage (of them being stranded in traffic)? Where are both these pilots now? Why has the data of the black box and CCTV footage not been released,” he asked. </p><p><strong>How black box got burnt: Dr Ahwad</strong> </p><p>NCP (SP) general secretary Dr Jitendra Awhad launched a technical and pointed attack on the investigation and questioned how the black box got burnt.</p><p>“How can the Black Box get burnt? The tail section, where it is located, was found intact. The Black Box is made of Titanium and can withstand temperatures of 1,100 degrees Celsius. How can it just get incinerated like this? That is my biggest suspicion,” Dr Awhad said.</p><p>He pointed out that globally, air crashes rarely result in the total destruction of flight recorders. “We have never heard of the black box getting burnt like this. All the points raised by Rohit Pawar’s are very valid and deserve answers,” said Dr Awhad, a former president of Indian Pilots Guild. </p>