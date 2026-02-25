<p>Mumbai: Having failed to get a First Information Report (FIR) registered in Mumbai vis-a-vis the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar would make a similar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/will-reveal-more-details-on-baramati-crash-that-killed-ajit-pawar-rohit-pawar-3910876">attempt in Baramati</a> on Thursday even as he demanded grounding of the entire fleet of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, which owns the ill-fated Learjet.</p><p>The business jet crashed on January 28, 2026 while landing at the Baramati Airport, killing five persons including Ajit Pawar (66), the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President.</p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Did pilot doze off, why didn't they sound 'Mayday' signal': Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage.<p>"As a family, as people of Maharashtra, it is our right to know whether the plane crash was an accident or an act of sabotage," Rohit Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.</p><p>On Wednesday, Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, visited the Marine Drive police station near the Vidhan Bhavan complex to lodge five FIRs, but they were not accepted.</p><p>Rohit Pawar was accompanied by NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar.</p><p>Visuals of arguments with police officers also went viral on social media platforms.</p><p>"When a road accident takes place, an FIR is filed. When a murder takes place, an FIR is taken, but when an air crash takes place, there won't be an FIR," he exclaimed.</p><p>It may be mentioned that the Baramati police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).</p><p>The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the case even as the Maharashtra government has recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p><p>“No one can stop us from investigating whether Ajit Dada’s plane crash in Baramati was an accident or sabotage,” he said lashing out at the Centre and Maharashtra government.</p><p>He said while the Senior Police Inspector agreed to take the complaint and started noting, Deputy Commissioner of Police arrived at the Marine Drive police station and prevented it.</p><p>"We were told that there will not be any FIR, whatsoever," he said.</p><p>"We will go to Baramati...there can be one person, 10 persons or may be 100," he said.</p><p>"We will go to the police station in Baramati...the building was built by Ajit Dada, if it is not registered, we will go to the Baramati court...the same building was built by Ajit Dada...we will not stop," said the two-time legislator, who is grand-nephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.</p><p><strong>Grounded planes of VSR</strong></p><p>Not satisfied with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounding the Learjet fleet of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that the entire fleet of the aviation company must be grounded.</p><p>“The action is surprising…due to non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, the DGCA decided to initiate corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI until continued airworthiness standards are restored…what about the other aircraft in the fleet?” asked Rohit Pawar. </p><p>“Besides the (Bombardier) Learjet…it also has Beechcraft, Pilatus and (Embraer) Legacy in its fleet…all the company's aircraft need to be grounded forthwith,” said Rohit Pawar.</p><p>He said that the owner of VSR must be arrested for non-compliance. </p><p>“Still, VSR aircraft are being used by chief ministers, politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and actors,” he said. </p><p>Rohit Pawar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to examine the issue in detail as the Telugu Desam Party leader’s family has financial relations with VSR. </p><p>Rohit Pawar reiterated the demand for the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu until the probe is over. </p><p>He also accused VSR of having a nexus with DGCA officials. “If VSR is at fault, the DGCA too is at fault,” he said. </p><p>He also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for demanding an investigation into the incident. </p>