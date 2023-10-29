Ajit Pawar diagnosed with dengue, taking rest: Praful Patel

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and advised to take rest.

Over the past few days, there had been speculation of various sorts after he was not seen in some of the political and official engagements.

However, NCP National Working President Praful Patel informed on Sunday that Ajit Pawar is down with dengue.

"Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days,” said Patel.

“Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties,” he added.