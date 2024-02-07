Ajit Pawar faction files caveat in SC, seeks hearing if Sharad Pawar group challenges EC order

New Delhi: The Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

The caveat has been filed through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed against the Ajit Pawar faction if the other group moves the top court.