Ajit Pawar faction files disqualification against rival group

In an interesting development involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Ajit Pawar-faction has filed disqualification pleas against 10 legislators of the party who have declared allegiance to the party’s founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Working President Supriya Sule.

The petition was filed on Thursday before the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar by Anil Patil, who is the chief whip of the Ajit Pawar-faction.