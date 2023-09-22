Ajit Pawar faction files disqualification against rival group

In an interesting development involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Ajit Pawar-faction has filed disqualification pleas against 10 legislators of the party who have declared allegiance to the party’s founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Working President Supriya Sule.
The petition was filed on Thursday before the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar by Anil Patil, who is the chief whip of the Ajit Pawar-faction.
The 10 MLAs named in the petition are Jayant Patil, who is the state NCP President, Jitendra Awhad, the chief whip, Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of Pawar, former ministers Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh and Prajakt Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Bhusara, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Suman Patil.
Incidentally, the Sharad Pawar faction has already filed disqualification petitions against 40 MLAs who allied with Ajit Pawar.
The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - and Ajit Pawar, who along with Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare led the rebellion, has more numbers.
Ajit Pawar walked to the NDA camp on July 2 to become the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the alliance government led by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, who more than a year ago had toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of the national saffron party.