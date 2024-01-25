Ajit Pawar faction questions NCP's internal election process at speaker's hearing

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar group of the NCP has questioned the internal election process of the party, saying former minister Jayant Patil, who belongs to the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar, wasn't the elected but nominated president of the Maharashtra unit.

The remarks were made by the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during the hearing on disqualification petitions before assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday.

Patil maintained he was the state NCP president because he was elected to the post and senior leader Praful Patel, now a member of the Ajit Pawar group, had given him a letter to that effect.

Lawyers representing the Ajit Pawar faction said Patil's term as state NCP president ended in 2022.