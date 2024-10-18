Home
Ajit Pawar-led NCP suspends MLC Satish Chavan for 6 years for anti-party activities

After the NCP split in July last year, five MLCs allied with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:48 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 12:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

