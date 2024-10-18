Ajit Pawar-led NCP suspends MLC Satish Chavan for 6 years for anti-party activities

<p>Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday suspended its MLC Satish Chavan for six years for anti-party activities.</p><p>Chavan represents the Aurangabad Teachers' constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council.</p><p>The suspension letter from state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare claimed Chavan was maligning the image of the party and the Mahayuti (ruling alliance).</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Setback to MVA as Parner leaders switch from Sharad Pawar to Ajit camp.<p>The Mahayuti has taken steps to give justice to all sections of society, Tatkare said, adding Chavan's actions warranted disciplinary action.</p><p>After the NCP split in July last year, five MLCs allied with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. </p>