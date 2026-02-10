<p>Mumbai: Suspecting sabotage behind the Baramati Learjet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-all-died-in-plane-crash-that-killed-ajit-pawar-3877589">plane crash that claimed the life</a> of deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, his nephew and NCP (SP) Rohit Pawar on Tuesday sought a thorough probe and if necessary involvement of investigation aviation agencies.</p><p>"I have full faith in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dgca">DGCA</a>) but if needed reputed agencies like BEA-France, AAIB-UK and NTSB-US could be involved," Rohit Pawar said.</p>. <p>Why was the transponder put off one minute before it happened. Was there an intention to crash or did the pilot doze off, Pawar asked.</p><p>He also asked as to why the co-pilot did not sound 'May Day' alarm. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash: NCP(SP) leader demands high-level probe into mishap.<p>The state CID is not the proper agency to probe as it does not have necessary wherewithal and the power to investigate within the airports, Pawar said. </p><p>He also called for CCTV footage for the Mumbai airport to find out whether Captain Sumit Kapur, the Pilot in Command was subject to breathanalyser tests.</p>