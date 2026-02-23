<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said the Maharashtra government has requested Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> last month.</p><p>Fadnavis said at a press conference on Sunday that the Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared.</p><p>"I had received a letter from the NCP (an ally of the BJP) seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI," he added.</p><p>Ajit Pawar and four others onboard a chartered plane were killed when it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on January 28.</p>.'CM Fadnavis has assured investigations': Sunetra Pawar seeks CBI probe over Ajit Pawar's plane crash.<p>The late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar had raised several allegations regarding the plane crash circumstances and suspected foul play.</p><p>On Saturday, Rohit Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign till the inquiry into the incident is completed.</p><p>He has also raised questions regarding the company VSR that owned the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft and its purported links with Naidu.</p><p>Fadnavis, meanwhile, added that the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) was conducting an audit of the VSR Company and all its logbooks were being checked.</p><p>"We have to wait for the probe report and avoid speculation. There may be doubts that have to be referred to the appropriate authority. We will also ensure a regular follow-up of the investigation. I feel the DGCA and civil aviation ministry have nothing to hide," he said.</p><p>Noting the probe is important for the safety of all political leaders, Fadnavis recalled that he had travelled on the VSR plane several times.</p><p>Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who was also present at the presser with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said, "We have requested a CBI probe into the air crash and the chief minister has assured a thorough investigation."</p>