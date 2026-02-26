<p>Mumbai: The issue of the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> will be raised during the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament.</p> <p>The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has mobilised support from half a dozen political parties and plans to raise the issue when the session begins on March 9. </p> <p>It may be noted that Ajit Pawar’s wife and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has sought a CBI probe, which has been recommended by the Maharashtra government. </p> <p>Ajit Pawar (66), popularly known as Ajit Dada or Dada, regraded as one of the finest politicians and excellent administrators, died with four others when a Learjet business jet owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd crashed while landing at the Baramati Airport. </p> <p>“People want to know the technical or criminal angle behind the crash,” NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar told reporters in Baramati. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar, cousin approach Baramati police against VSR Ventures. <p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-pawar">Rohit Pawar </a>is the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar and nephew of Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule. “From the NCP (SP), Supriya Tai and Dr Amol Kolhe will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha in the coming session next month,” he said.</p><p><br>Other parties expected to raise the matter include Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p><p><br>When asked whether the NCP would also raise the issue, Rohit Pawar said: “The NCP has one MP in Lok Sabha (and NCP state President)Sunil Tatkare….however, they have (NCP Working President) Praful Patel, who has wide experience in the field of aviation…if he would have helped us we would have been very happy.” </p><p><br>He added that the NCP has demanded a CBI probe. “Jay Pawar (Ajit Pawar’s younger son) had spoken on it…Sunetra Kaki had asked for a CBI probe,” he said.</p><p><br>Rohit Pawar reiterated the demand of resignation or removal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, as its leader has financial links with the VSR. “How can the probe be impartial if he remains in the chair…he has to resign or be removed, till the probe is over,” said Rohit Pawar, who was accompanied by cousin Yugendra Pawar. </p>.Baramati plane crash: Rohit Pawar demands grounding of entire VSR fleet.<p>Besides, he also alleged that some officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have links with VSR. “We will start naming people,” he warned. </p><p><br>He also lashed out at the Maharashtra government for not taking an FIR, either in Mumbai or in Baramati.</p><p><br>“Under Section 173(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, every citizen has the right to file an FIR, as upheld by the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh. Anyone from Baramati or anywhere in Maharashtra can file an FIR in Ajit Dada’s case, and the police are bound to accept it,” he said. </p><p><br>“On February 24, the DGCA reported non-compliances by the VSR company, which indicates responsibility. Ajit Dada was traveling in a Learjet 45XR, one of seven such aircraft with VSR. After the accident in Mumbai Airport in September 2023 and the Baramati crash, the remaining aircraft are grounded,” he said, adding that it means that the aircraft in which Ajit Pawar was flying surely had problems.</p><p><strong>Eknath</strong> <strong>Shinde asks Sena leaders not to use VSR aircraft </strong></p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked Shiv Sena leaders and ministers not to use aircraft of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd for travel. Shinde’s decision comes after the DGCA grounded four Learjets belonging to the charter company. </p><p> “The decision by Shinde Saheb and his colleagues not to use VSR company's aircraft is commendable. Shinde Saheb's decision will provide further strength to the ongoing struggle to permanently shut down the services of the company responsible for Ajit Dada's death as well as being extremely unsafe,” Rohit Pawar said and urged Shinde to use his influence and get an FIR registered into the Baramati plane crash. </p>