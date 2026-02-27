Menu
Ajit Pawar plane crash| Nephew Rohit meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with evidence

During the meeting with Fadnavis in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, the NCP (SP) leader also asked why the police is not registering an FIR in the case.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 12:17 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 12:17 IST
