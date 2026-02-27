<p>Mumbai: On a mission to unearth the reason behind the Baramati plane crash involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, his nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday and handed over the evidence he had collected in a month's time.</p><p>“The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is an important post in the country…he is a big leader of the BJP…he can impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the need for a detailed probe,” Rohit Pawar told reporters. </p><p>During the meeting with Fadnavis in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, the NCP (SP) leader also asked why the police is not registering an FIR in the case. </p><p>“The CM Saheb told me that he and Ajit Dada shared a very good relationship and he will do whatever possible from his end,” he said. </p><p>“I pointed out that there is a BJP government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> and the Centre so chief minister should present the details of this case to Amit Shah, and demanded transparency in probe. During the meeting, the chief minister asked for more papers and assured me that he would pass the same to the CID and also meet Amit Shah to discuss this,” he said.</p>.Baramati plane crash: Rohit Pawar demands grounding of entire VSR fleet.<p>Rohit Pawar said that he hopes that the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would be a fair report. </p><p>“Tomorrow the probe report expected, we hope it will be a fair report and nothing hanky-panky - we want a detailed report,” he said, adding that he will address press conference on Monday based on the findings of the report. </p><p>“So far, at my level, with the help of some good contacts, journalists, pilots and other knowledgeable people, I have carried out whatever research and investigation was possible,” he said.</p><p>“I have handed over all the documents to him. I have also conveyed that I do not have confidence in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The DGCA and the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd have close internal relationships, and there could also be pressure on the DGCA,” he said. </p>.Ajit Pawar death: Rohit Pawar takes battle ahead, to file complaint in Baramati.<p><strong>Rohit Pawar meets Raj Thackeray</strong> </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-pawar">Rohit Pawar</a> also met MNS president Raj Thackeray and apprised him of the documents he had collected related to the Baramati plane crash. “Raj Saheb felt this is not just about a case. It is about a Marathi person not getting justice and assured all help from MNS,” Rohit Pawar said. “Why the FIR is not being taken,” said Raj. </p>