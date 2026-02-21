<p>Mumbai: Intensifying pressure on the government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> (SP) MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-pawar">Rohit Pawar</a> urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar alleging that the Baramati plane crash is linked to influential people with political and financial backgrounds. </p><p>Besides, he also urged Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue. </p><p>The legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district, reiterated the demand of resignation or removal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu till the probe is over. </p><p>Once again, he asserted that the Black Box could not have been damaged and smelled a conspiracy. </p>.Ajit Pawar's son Jay Pawar demands probe, says Black Box doesn’t get destroyed easily .<p>In the fourth press conference on the 28 January 2026 Baramati plane crash - the second in New Delhi - Rohit Pawar raised serious questions about VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and Capt Sumit Kapur, the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Learjet that crashed while landing claiming the lives of all the five persons on board. </p><p>In a letter to Modi, Rohit Pawar said: “Serious questions have arisen about the company VSR and its links with Rammohan Naidu. These links must be investigated by independent authority.”</p><p>Rohit Pawar told that Prime Minister that the latter has always shown respect to Ajit Pawar and his contribution to the country. </p><p>“In this context, I request that Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post until the investigation is completed This is necessary to ensure that there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR,” he said. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | Nephew Rohit seeks removal of Aviation minister till probe is completed.<p>Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, said his findings have shown that a set of influential people across industry and politics are involved in VSR.</p><p>Rohit Pawar said that it has to be ensured that there is no influence of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the VSR into the investigations. </p><p>Elaborating further, Rohit Pawar said: “There can be two types of conspiracies: political and commercial. We want to find out which one it is….people have doubts, and I am addressing those doubts.”</p><p>“Today, the proof presented relates to the TDP party. The TDP MP, who is now the Civil Aviation Minister of the country, has close connections with VSR Company. The TDP chief (and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster) Chandrababu Naidu’s family members have invested in the company,” he said, that the minister needs to be removed for proper investigations. </p><p>Rohit Pawar also said: “ We are also hearing that during (VSR Ventures) owner VK Singh’s son (a Director in the company and pilot) Rohit Singh’s wedding (in 2025), several members of Naidu’s family were present. If such information is being brought forward, then the minister in question should not continue in that position. If he is so closely connected to VSR, how can the investigation be conducted transparently? Therefore, our first demand is that this minister should be removed from his post."</p>