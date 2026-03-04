<p>Mumbai: Alleging a major cover-up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Baramati plane crash involving the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajit%20Pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, his nephew NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar pointed out a series of factual errors. </p><p>The two-time legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district claimed that unknown individuals conducted a "recce" of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Baramati">Baramati </a>airport before the incident.</p><p>Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Ajit Dada, died in a Learjet crash along with four others while the plane was attempting to land at the Baramati airport on 28 January 2026.</p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Did pilot doze off, why didn't they sound 'Mayday' signal': Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage.<p>The AAIB, which probed the incident, presented its interim report on 28 February 2026. </p><p>“Is this ‘save-the-guilty’ program happening at the behest of a powerful individual? If so, the truth behind whether Ajit Dada’s death was an accident or a conspiracy will never surface,” he said.</p><p>Addressing his fifth press conference (three in Mumbai and two in New Delhi) on the issue, Rohit Pawar questioned the seriousness of the investigators while pointing out that the official report erroneously refers to Baramati as a “district” and describes the Baramati Municipal Council as a “municipal corporation.”</p><p>Attempting to prove a complicated chain linking several individuals and companies, Rohit Pawar said the VSRVPL owner V K Singh’s name had surfaced in connection with other officials, politicians and financial entities in various deals.</p><p>Targeting the AAIB’s report, he said it was full of glaring errors like showing Baramati as a district and as a municipal corporation, claiming the falling aircraft hit trees when there are only small shrubs at the crash site which were ungrazed, with no relation to altitude from which the plane fell, the 16-year old aircraft engine had clocked 8000-hours of flying, much above the stipulated 5000-hours, the attempt to land on Runway 11 instead of Runway 29, why the probe team members were not names, and several other missing aspects.</p><p>“The aircraft reportedly carried 90-95 per cent fuel capacity,” he said, questioning why such an excessive amount of fuel was loaded if the flight plan was standard, suggesting it might have been “intentional.” </p><p>“The report claims the plane banked to the right, but the footage clearly shows it tilting to the left. If they can’t even get the direction of the fall right, how can we trust the rest of the report?” he asked. </p>