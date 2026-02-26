Menu
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar, cousin approach Baramati police against VSR Ventures

As the matter was linked to the accidental death report registered at Baramati following the crash, the complaint was being forwarded to the CID, Pune, a police official subsequently said.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit Pawar

