<p>Mumbai: Amid media reports about the Black Box on board the Learjet that crashed in Baramati claiming the lives of five persons including Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, the late leader’s nephew Rohit Pawar said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-plane-crash-did-pilot-doze-off-why-didnt-they-sound-mayday-signal-rohit-pawar-suspects-sabotage-3893488">preliminary report must be presented</a> at the earliest. </p><p>“The delay in tabling the preliminary inquiry is increasing the suspicion,” said Rohit Pawar, the NCP (SP) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed. </p><p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has ordered a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) while the Maharashtra government has ordered a probe by the State-Crime Investigation Department (CID). </p>.After Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash, NCP-NCP (SP) merger talks hit hurdle.<p>Ajit Pawar (66), popularly known as Ajit Dada, who was Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and NCP president, died in a plane crash on January 28 this year.</p><p>“Today marks the 20th day since the unfortunate accident of my late uncle, yet the preliminary inquiry report from DGCA has still not been received,” Rohit Pawar said.</p><p>“Moreover, no action has been taken so far against VSR company, which operates flights in violation of all rules. As a result, suspicions are growing stronger. Therefore, DGCA should issue the preliminary inquiry report at the earliest and take appropriate action against VSR,” he added.</p><p>The deciphering of recordings and data of Black Box – comprising the crucial Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder - is the first major step in air crash investigations. </p>