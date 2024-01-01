Ajit Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Pawar said, "All the departments, be it police or local administration, have made good arrangements for the people who are coming to offer tributes on the (Koregaon Bhima battle) anniversary. I appeal to people to cooperate with the administration."

On the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018, violence broke out in and around the village in which one person was killed and several others injured.