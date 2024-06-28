Ajit Pawar presents populist budget ahead of Maharashtra polls; slashes petrol, diesel tax for Mumbai region

Mumbai: With Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner, the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra on Friday rolled out an ambitious scheme for financial help of women, electricity bill waiver for farmers, stipend-based training programme for youth, a slew of schemes for weaker sections.

The government also decided to decrease value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the Mumbai metropolitan region, which will make petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 2.60 per litre.

The government also decided to give three gas cylinders per household per year free of cost. The benefit of this scheme will be given to 52,16,412 families.