Ajit Pawar slams MP Amol Kolhe, says politics not his forte

Pune: Political parties field celebrities in elections if they find opposing candidates undefeatable, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Miniter Ajit Pawar said on Monday, taking a dig at actor and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe.

Addressing a farmers' meet at Kolhe's constituency Shirur in Pune district, Pawar said politics was not the MP's forte as he had offered to resign two years into his term.

"I had brought in Kolhe from another party and gave him a ticket, and with NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, took the responsibility of ensuring his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. We initially found Kolhe promising, but in two years, he came to me and offered to resign, citing that his acting career was getting affected," the deputy chief minister said.