Ajit Pawar's brother Shriniwas hits out at Maharashtra DyCM for rebelling against Sharad Pawar

During the November 2019 rebellion, Shriniwas Pawar had supported Ajit. However, this time around, he has slammed his younger brother for the rebellion.

As far as the Baramati Lok Sabha seat is concerned, three-time Baramati MP Supriya Sule, NCP (SCP) Working President, would be facing Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, who is now the NCP President.

During an interaction at Katewadi, Shriniwas Pawar said it was wrong to hurt Sharad Pawar, given his advanced age.

“It was hurting when he (Ajit Pawar) said that our uncle (Sharad Pawar) has no political future now, he should just retire, sit at home, chant bhajan-kirtan and adopt a mentoring role. Just because someone has aged, you are being disrespectful to him in the hope of getting benefits for next ten years by allying with someone,” Shriniwas Pawar said bluntly.

“You may be surprised why I am talking against Dada (Ajit Pawar) when I have always backed him in the past. I clearly told him that he is an MLA and he should voluntarily give the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to our uncle, who has done a lot for us,” he said, adding, “It was Sharad Pawar Saheb who had make him a Deputy Chief Minister four times earlier and had given him so much opportunities."

Shriniwas Pawar's wife Sharmila Pawar has also criticized Ajit Pawar. "Sometimes God puts us at a point where we have to make tough decisions. This is a very sensitive time for everyone. It is painful,” she said.

Neither Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule nor Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar have commented on this. However, Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, said: “What kaka (Shriniwas Pawar) has said is correct.”