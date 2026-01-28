<p>Pune: In an apparent snub to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the plane crash involving his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ncp-at-difficult-crossroads-ajit-pawar-wife-sunetra-would-be-in-spotlight-3877493">nephew Ajit Pawar and four others</a> was an accident which shouldn't be politicised. </p><p>Addressing reporters, he said Ajit's death was a big shock for Maharashtra, which has lost a hardworking and efficient leader, and this loss is irreparable. "Not all things are in our hands," he added.</p>.Visibility was poor when plane carrying Ajit Pawar crashed: Aviation minister.<p>"A stand was floated from Kolkata that there is some politics involved in this incident. But there is nothing like this. There is no politics in it. It was an accident. I request not to bring politics into it," he added.</p>.<p>Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar, alleging that "all other agencies" have been “completely compromised”.</p>.<p>Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible. </p>