Ajit Pawar’s meeting with Amit Shah raises eyebrows

The Ajit Pawar-Amit Shah meeting came hours after the Pawar family met in Pune for Diwali lunch. This time, the function was held at the home of Sharad Pawar’s younger brother Prataprao Pawar, the owner of Sakal Media Group. Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule was also present.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ajit Pawar has been staying away from public engagements and meetings as he was down with a dengue infection.

While what transpired in the meeting is not yet known, Maharashtra is faced with several issues including a drought-like situation and the Maratha quota reservation issue.

Also, the Cabinet expansion has been pending and so has the appointment of chairpersons and presidents of various state-government-owned corporations.

As far as the government is concerned, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is facing disqualification proceedings in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly even as the Sharad Pawar group and the Ajit Pawar camp are fighting out in the Election Commission over claim on the party and the clock symbol.