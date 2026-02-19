<p>Mumbai: Close on the heels of nephew Rohit Pawar, late NCP President and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>’s son Jay Pawar too demanded a thorough probing saying that the Black Box of an aircraft does not get destroyed so easily. </p><p>Jay Pawar’s statement comes comes days after his mother and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and brother Parth Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought a CBI probe into the 28 January 2026 Learjet crash in Baramati in which Ajit Pawar was killed. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar was accompanied by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> working president Praful Patel, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Hasan Mushrif when they submitted a formal letter. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | Nephew Rohit seeks removal of Aviation minister till probe is completed.<p>Jay Pawar has sought a thorough probe citing possible serious lapses. </p><p>Besides, he also sought a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane which crashed claiming five lives.</p><p>“The black box cannot get destroyed easily. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the transparent and whole truth of the crash,” Jay Pawar said in a social media post.</p><p>Seeking a ban on VSR <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aviation">aviation</a> firm, he said, “A detailed investigation of possible serious lapses and irregularities of the aircraft firm should be done in a detailed and impartial manner.” </p><p>Jay Pawar’s post comes in the wake of a series of press conferences and media interactions, in which he called for an examination of the role of VSR and raised questions about the pilot.</p>