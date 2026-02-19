Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar's son Jay Pawar demands probe, says Black Box doesn’t get destroyed easily 

Jay Pawar also sought a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane which crashed claiming five lives.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us