Ajit Pawar's son Parth gets Y-plus security cover

Pune: Parth Pawar, the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP's Baramati Lok Sabha seat candidate Sunetra Pawar, has been provided with 'Y-plus' category security cover, a top official of the Pune police said on Tuesday.

Parth, who unsuccessfully contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against the undivided Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne, is actively campaigning for his mother Sunetra Pawar.

Talking to PTI, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the decision about providing the Y-plus security cover was taken by the state government.