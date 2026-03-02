Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar's son shares video alleging VSR Ventures owner slept in pilot’s seat; demands arrest

He also demanded that all aircraft of VSR Ventures be grounded till the inquiry into his father's plane crash is completed.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us