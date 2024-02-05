Ajit Pawar goes to damage control mode, says last election statement misinterpreted

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said his statement about the "sentimental appeal of a last election", which had come under fire from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, was misinterpreted.

Addressing a gathering in Baramati on Sunday, the deputy CM said, "I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election."

The remarks were seen as a jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar.