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Align city plans to conserve Navi Mumbai's DPS Flamingo Lake: NGT panel tells CIDCO

These include ensuring the free flow of intertidal water and aligning the Development Plan (DP) with the ecological needs of migratory birds.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiFlamingo

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