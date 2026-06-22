'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction

<p>Six Lok Sabha MPs from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> on Monday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde</a>, marking a major setback for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-led outfit and formalising a split in its parliamentary wing.</p>.<p>The induction took place at an event in Mumbai attended by Shinde and senior leaders of his party. The move comes days after the six MPs skipped a key parliamentary party meeting convened by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a>, fuelling speculation about their future in the party.</p>.<p>The MPs who crossed over are Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar from Hingoli, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar from Dharashiv and Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi.</p>.<p>All six had secured victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating candidates from the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had won nine parliamentary seats in Maharashtra in the polls.</p>.Operation Tiger turns real: Two Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs confirm switch to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.<p>Addressing reporters after welcoming the MPs, Shinde said they had joined the "original Shiv Sena" that follows the ideology of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.</p>.<p>"These Lok Sabha members have now joined the original Shiv Sena that follows the teachings of late Balasaheb Thackeray. Four years back I took a strong step and now I have hit a sixer," he said, referring to the six MPs who switched sides.</p>.<p>Shinde described the development as the next phase of the party's growth following his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.</p>.<p>"I did it earlier to save the principles of late Balasaheb Thackeray and to save the Shiv Sena. Now, this move is the second stage of Shiv Sena expansion," he said.</p>.<p>Declaring the operation a success, the deputy chief minister said, "Operation Tiger is now complete and successful."</p>