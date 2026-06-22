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Homeindiamaharashtra

'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction

Shinde described the development as the next phase of the party's growth following his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

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