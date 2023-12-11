All records broken by Mumbai airport in November

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has set a new benchmark showcasing a remarkable 109 per cent recovery in November 2023 passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels of November 2018.

The Mumbai airport witnessed an impressive 4.46 million passengers in November 2023 travelling through CSMIA, a testament to the airport's resilience and its role as a key hub for travel.

The passenger traffic witnessed in November 2018 was 4.09 million.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on November 25, 2023 with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA - with more than 1,20,000 domestic passenger movements and more than 46,000 international passenger movements. On November 11, 2023, the CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive total of 1,032 ATMs.

Additionally, the airport experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic in November 2023, reaching a substantial 4.46 million, with a growth of 13 per cent as compared to November 2022 (3.9 million).

The CSMIA experienced impressive domestic traffic, with a staggering three million passengers travelling during the month. November 2023 also witnessed a total of 28,679 ATMs, a 12 per cent growth compared to November 2022 (25,375). This includes approximately 20,000+ domestic and 7,000+ international ATMs.

“In November 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices. Notably, on the bustling Mumbai – Delhi route alone, CSMIA recorded a substantial traffic of 557,393 pax. Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were leading in the domestic market share once again, with IndiGo catering to over 1.6 million domestic passengers. Whereas, in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to maintain their leading positions,” a CSMIA spokesperson said on Monday.

The CSMIA recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto adding to the diverse travel network.