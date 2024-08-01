All three top AIS posts in Maharashtra held by female officers

Mumbai: In what reflects women power and a coincidence, the three All India Services (AIS) in Maharashtra are led by ladies, who are - Rashmi Shukla (Indian Police Service), Sujata Saunik (Indian Administrative Service) and Shomita Biswas (Indian Forest Service).

An officer of the 1988-batch of IFS, Biswas was on July 31, 2024, appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Chief of Forest Force) with an additional charge.

Shukla, Saunik and Biswas are the first ladies to head IPS, IAS and IFS, in Maharashtra.