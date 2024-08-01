All three top AIS posts in Maharashtra held by female officers

Mumbai: In what reflects women power and a coincidence, the three All India Services (AIS) in Maharashtra are led by ladies, who are - Rashmi Shukla (Indian Police Service), Sujata Saunik (Indian Administrative Service) and Shomita Biswas (Indian Forest Service).
An officer of the 1988-batch of IFS, Biswas was on July 31, 2024, appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Chief of Forest Force) with an additional charge.
Shukla, Saunik and Biswas are the first ladies to head IPS, IAS and IFS, in Maharashtra.
Congratulating Biswas, state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shomita Biswas, Maharashtra's first woman PCCF (Chief of Forest Force) and best wishes for her successful career. Although she has been entrusted with this additional responsibility, she would do a fine job.”
Biswas, who is posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), was given the charge after incumbent Shailesh Tembhurnikar retired.
A month ago on June 30, 2024, Saunik, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the Chief Secretary.
Around six months ago, Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Director General of Police on January 4, 2024.
Published 01 August 2024, 09:32 IST